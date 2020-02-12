From free mimosas to ‘shredding’ your ex, here are the Galentine’s, Anti-Valentine’s and Singles Awareness parties in SA

SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, even if you hate Valentine’s Day or if you’re single.

That’s because bars and restaurants around San Antonio are hosting a variety of parties where locals can spend time with the ones they love most.

These events are themed on Galentine’s Day on Thursday, Anti-Valentine’s Day on Friday and Singles Awareness Day on Saturday.

Want to get back at your ex on Valentine’s Day? SA Zoo can help!

All call for good vibes, no matter your status, and some include free mimosas, wine and networking. And for those who need some stress relief, one venue is having a “Shred Your Ex” event.

Galentine’s Day events

La Botanica: “Como La Flor Galentines y Comadres Baile” will go down on the St. Mary’s Strip from 8-11 p.m. on Thursday. The restaurant will have information on upcoming events for LezRideSA.

Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.: Specialty cocktails and a women-powered playlist will keep the party going from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday.

The Dakota East Side Ice House: DJ Lore will play a set of her own vinyl tunes, and happy hour prices will be extended all night. The bar will also be collecting donations, including clothing, kids toys and unopened sanitary items, for a women’s shelter. The event will take place 6-11 p.m. on Thursday.

Folklores Coffee House: Free mimosas will be offered at the South Side coffee shop. The event starts at noon on Thursday.

The Good Kind Southtown: The “Galentines Day Mixer: Strengthening Female Friendships” event on Thursday is free, but RSVP is required. It will include a workshop and open networking in an effort to encourage friendships, business partnerships or mentorships. The event lasts 6-9 p.m.

Mission Ridge Range & Academy: Grab your gun and your girlfriends or female relatives for a celebration at the range. Admission includes range time, firearm rentals and wine and cheese after sessions. Tickets are $25 for non-members and $20 for members. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday.

A list of Valentine’s Day events for couples and singles in San Antonio

The Well: The party will include a lesson on how to make charcuterie boards, complimentary wine, a grazing board and a take-home board. Tickets are $65. It will take place from 7-9 p.m. Thursday.

Scout and Molly’s: The Quarry Village boutique will host games, raffles, wine and a candy bar all day.

Wallflower.Experience: A 60-minute session will include a bouquet of flowers, photos from a professional photographer and sweets and treats. Tickets are $35 for this party on Thursday, but other ticket options are available online.

Lush at La Cantera: Guests can make their own bath bomb at the party that is open to everyone. It’ll take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday.

San Antonio restaurants offering specials, discounts on Valentine’s Day 2020

Anti-Valentine’s Day and Singles Awareness Day events

Little Woodrow’s Babcock: The Medical Center bar will have an “Anti-Valentine’s Day” for singles from 6 p.m.-2 p.m. on Friday.

Little Woodrow’s Stone Oak: Another “Anti-Valentine’s Day” for singles will be held at the bar’s Stone Oak location. The party will last from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday.

Backyard on Broadway: A live DJ and food and drink specials will be featured at an “Anti-Valentine’s Day” party at the Broadway bar. The party will last from 7 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday.

Bowl & Barrel: The “Shred Your Ex” event at the boutique bowling alley at The Rim is “inviting singles to ditch their dates” and bring a photo of an ex to shred. Participants will receive complimentary hors d’oeuvres like stuffed mushrooms, meatloaf meatballs tomato Caprese skewers and more. The offer is valid from 6-10 on Saturday for Singles Awareness Day only.

The Rustic: A DJ will play for a brunch that will last from 10 a.m.-3 p.m on Saturday for Singles Awareness Day. “Come have a cocktail and celebrate your single self,” the event states.