Here are San Antonio's top 3 fitness spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for fitness.

This is an ideal time to duck in to the latest trending spots, since consumer spending at health and beauty businesses tends to grow in February in the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. Daily spending at San Antonio-area health and beauty businesses last year rose by 18% in February over the month before.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. The Union Fitness & Fun

Photo: The Union Fitness & Fun/Yelp

Topping the list is The Union Fitness & Fun, situated at 11255 Huebner Road, Suite 202. With four stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp, the boot camp, yoga and Pilates spot has proved to be a local favorite.

2. EnergyX Fitness

Photo: EnergyX Fitness/Yelp

Next up is EnergyX Fitness, a gym and personal training spot. It's another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 28 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5162 Broadway St. to see for yourself.

3. Yoga Shala

Photo: yoga shal/Yelp

Finally, check out Yoga Shala, which has earned five stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. You can find the yoga spot at 18730 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 102.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.