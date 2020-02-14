The 3 best Chinese spots in San Antonio

In search of a new favorite Chinese spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

February is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business software for online reviews management. The average amount spent per customer transaction at San Antonio-area restaurants rose to $23 for the metro area in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $23, and 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Sichuan House

Photo: Sichuan House/Yelp

First on the list is Sichuan House. Located at 3505 Wurzbach Road, Suite 102, the Sichuan and Asian fusion spot, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 669 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sichuan Garden

Photo: cheng t./Yelp

Next up is Sichuan Garden, situated at 2347 N.W. Military Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 270 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and soups, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. T Jin's China Diner

Photo: lori s./Yelp

T Jin's China Diner, located at 20835 Us-281 North, Suite 502, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot 4.5 stars out of 206 reviews.

