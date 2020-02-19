Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5602 Presidio Parkway

Listed at $1,128/month, this 742-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5602 Presidio Parkway.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a gym, secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $300-$600 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

11245 Sir Winston St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 11245 Sir Winston St. It's listed for $1,104/month for its 976 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and a swimming pool. The apartment also offers a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $400 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

10800 Highway 151

Here's an 850-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10800 Highway 151 that's going for $1,104/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a fireplace and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

7626 Callaghan Road

Check out this 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 7626 Callaghan Road. It's listed for $1,109/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

