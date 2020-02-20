New Cinnaholic location opens in Lavaca

Looking for a new bakery to check out? A new Cinnaholic outpost has opened its doors at 812 S. Alamo St., Suite 113, in Lavaca.

According to the business's Facebook page, Cinnaholic serves up "award-winning gourmet cinnamon rolls as seen on ABC’s hit show 'Shark Tank'. Our products are 100% plant-based, dairy and lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free."

The franchise has locations across the country and the menu features cinnamon rolls, cookies and brownies. The gourmet bakery also offers more than 20 frosting flavors and a variety toppings, such as fruit, marshmallows, nuts, chocolate chips and sprinkles.

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, The new locale has already made a good impression.

Bonita N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 15, wrote, "Absolutely amazing! Mouthwatering cinnamon rolls! We tried the classic and the amaretto icing with almonds. The amaretto icing is to die for!"

Yelper Rodel B. added, “Definitely satisfied my sweet tooth! What really impressed me was all their cinnamon rolls are vegan! I'm not a vegan by any means, but these are pretty good. Decent parking for downtown."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Cinnaholic is open from 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8:30 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday."

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in San Antonio? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.