Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17803 La Cantera Terrace (Forest Crest)

Listed at $1,881/month, this 1,305-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace.

In the residence, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building features a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

939 S. Frio St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhome over at 939 S. Frio St. It's listed for $2,110/month for its 1,728 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. In the townhome, expect to see a dishwasher, and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

16735 La Cantera Parkway

Here's a 1,447-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 16735 La Cantera Parkway that's going for $2,116/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and high ceilings in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

