New San Antonio Indian spot Royal Indian Kitchen opens its doors

Looking to chow down on some Indian fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 8931 Wurzbach Road, the fresh arrival is called Royal Indian Kitchen.

Royal Indian Kitchen offers authentic Indian entrees and street food, along with Indo-Chinese dishes. On the extensive menu, look for egg curry, tandoori chicken, goat biryani, ginger shrimp and fried rice. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Royal Indian Kitchen has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Heather W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 29, wrote, "I've been craving good Indian food for months. The samosas were amazing. The butter chicken delicious. The naan was perfect. Amazing food and friendly staff. Can't wait to eat here again!"

Yelper Kay C. added, "This is my new favorite restaurant. Very attentive staff. There is a lot of construction in the area but get here soon! Best Indian food ever."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Royal Indian Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

