San Antonio's 3 favorite diners (that won't break the bank)

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable diners in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Panchos and Gringos

Photo: Thuy lynh l./Yelp

Topping the list is Panchos and Gringos. Located at 900 Nolan St. in Dignowity Hill, the deli, diner and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated budget-friendly diner in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 476 reviews on Yelp.

If you're curious for more, we found these details about the owner of Panchos and Gringos.

"Growing up in small farm in Atlixco, Puebla, Mexico, was difficult. I developed a passion for cooking when I was a boy and I found time to do it when [my mother] was shopping. I moved to New York at 25 years old and found a job in a diner/restaurant — and I loved it every single minute," the business says on Yelp, in the bio section of its profile.

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Our family-operated restaurant is the best in real Mexican food — from Puebla — and American food — from New York," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties.

2. Candy's Old Fashion

Photo: omar t./Yelp

Next up is downtown's Candy's Old Fashion, situated at 115 S. Flores St. With 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp, the diner, which offers burgers and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about Candy's Old Fashion.

"Old-fashioned burgers, just like the good old days," it writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "Flavorful burgers bursting with flavor on toasted buns; hand-breaded shrimp; huge salads!"

3. Camila's Mexican Restaurant

Photo: tori e./Yelp

Thousand Oaks's Camila's Mexican Restaurant, located at 16075 Henderson Pass, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive diner, Mexican and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 96 reviews.

We turned there for an overview of Camila's Mexican Restaurant.

"Camila's Mexican Restaurant is a casual dining destination offering a wide range of Mexican dishes in a relaxed setting in San Antonio, Texas," it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "Our amazing Mexican food, delicious margaritas, lively sounds of Mexican music and our dedicated and gracious staff ensure that you have a dining experience that satisfies all your senses."

