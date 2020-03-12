‘Texas Eats’ presents Munch Madness Food Truck Bracket Challenge

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Which food truck is the best in San Antonio?

To find the best food truck, “Texas Eats” David Elder has hand-picked 16 delicious food trucks to go head-to-head in the ultimate food showdown, Munch Madness Food Truck Bracket Challenge!

When does Munch Madness start?

The bracket challenge starts Thursday, March 12 and ends on Wednesday, April 8. KSAT12 viewers will be encouraged to vote between the food trucks, starting with the Scrumptious 16.

Each week the competition will narrow down to the Edible 8, the Foodie 4 and finally, the Tasty 2 based on votes.

The winning food truck will be announced on April 9 and will claim the title of Munch Madness Champion!

VOTE HERE

How can I vote in Munch Madness?

First, you need to register in the “Texas Eats” Munch Madness Food Truck Bracket Challenge to create a profile. Once you’ve made an account, you can start voting for the Scrumptious 16.

You can check to see when each round of voting starts below.

When does voting start?

SCRUMPTIOUS 16 voting starts on Thursday, March 12 at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

EDIBLE 8 voting starts on Friday, March 20 at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.

FOODIE 4 voting starts on Thursday, March 26 ​ at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

TASTY 2 voting starts Friday, April 2 at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

The WINNER will be revealed on Thursday, April 9 on ksat.com.

In case there is a tie, David Elder will flip a coin and host a Facebook Live on his Texas Eats Facebook page.

The 16 food trucks nominated in Munch Madness are listed below.

VOTE HERE

Tacos

El Remedio

Tacos Losoyas Express

Ay Que Rico

Carnitas Don Raul

Savory

Datz it and Datz All

The Jerk Shack

Wrigleyville Grill

Philly’s Phamous Cheesesteaks

BBQ

Purple Pig BBQ

Holy Smokes BBQ

So Tex BBQ

Bad to the Bone BBQ

Asian Cuisine

Bullgogi Boys

Yai’s Mobile Kitchen

The Asian Peach

Poke Man

