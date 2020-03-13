KSAT Kids: Learn how to calm kids’ fears about coronavirus; here’s what schools are doing about COVID-19; fun activities when stuck indoors

Good morning parents, teachers and students!

Have you been enjoying your Spring Break? Well it was definitely well deserved.

I’m sure you all have been following the latest regarding the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. And if you’re seeing and hearing about it, then your kids are probably seeing and hearing about it as well, too.

As of this writing, regional superintendents are meeting Friday about whether students will return to school after spring break.

Fortunately, KSAT 12 has you covered. On our website, we have a running list of the events already canceled, as well as a list of the schools that have been canceled and postponed around the San Antonio area. We will continue to update it.

You can find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

What you need to know about the novel coronavirus. (KSAT)

In this week’s KSAT Kids’ newsletter, you can learn how to calm your child’s fears about coronavirus. And if you do have an extended Spring Break, KSAT Kids has several ideas on how to keep children stimulated and entertained.

In this weeks’ Blake’s Brainiacs segment, KSAT meteorologist Kaiti Blake has a science experiment about laminar flow, one of two main types of flow that water or any fluid can have. It’s a fun way to help children learn about physics!

So keep scrolling for the latest content. Stay safe and wash your hands!

Here’s what can be found on KSAT Kids for Friday, March 13:

How to calm kids’ fears about Coronavirus

They’re some of the headlines connected to the Coronavirus: cases on the rise, quarantines, events canceled. The risk level of contracting the Coronavirus in San Antonio is very low, but child psychologist and Roy Maas Youth Alternative Chief Program Officer, Julie Strentzsch, said when adults panic, kids do too.

School Spotlight

Local students help custodians clean cafeteria instead of socializing during lunch

What started as an act of kindness at Dolph Briscoe Middle School has turned into a “routine” for one group of eighth-grade students.

Minority, low-income youth thrive in Youth Orchestras of San Antonio

They’re the next generation of leaders and they delight crowds with their excellence in classical music. They are the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio, or YOSA.

Nicholas Garza YOSA image. (KSAT)

Highlands High School teacher helps engineering students get money for college

A Highlands High School School engineering, robotics, anatomy & physiology teacher has been inspiring his students to do well beyond his own classroom.

Do you know a classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate a student, teacher or school by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.

Stay at home activities

Spring Break Science: Laminar Flow

If you need to get everyone outside for a little bit this Spring Break, why not throw in a little physics?!

How to keep your child entertained with art during spring break

Keeping kids entertained at home may be a challenge during spring break, but Simply Whole Moms has shared tips on how to keep your little ones occupied.

Bored boxes keep activities easily accessible for kids

Tired of your kids saying, “I’m bored"? Think about simple activities your kids can do and put them all together into an activity box. There are so many ways to create fun opportunities with your kids.