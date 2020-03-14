‘Texas Eats’ recipe: Texas sized baker

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Need a new recipe to try out? H-E-B has you covered.

Ingredients:

Lone Star Russet Potatoes

2 Tbsp grapeseed oil, or any oil

1 Lb Prime 1 Ribeye, cut into 1/2 cubes

4 Western Grillers Krazy Korn, grilled and removed from the cob

1 cup(s) H-E-B Tex Mex Cheese

4 Tbsp in-store guacamole

1/2 cup(s) Culinary Cowgirls Queso Blanco, prepared according to package directions

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF. Wash, dry and pierce potatoes with a fork. Bake 45 minutes or until fork tender.

2. Once potatoes are fully cooked, remove from oven and set aside.

3. Heat oil in a non-stick skillet on high. Add cubed steaks, season generously with salt and pepper and cook several minutes until steaks are well browned on all sides. Remove from heat and set aside.

4. To build baker, cut potato in half and scrape flesh with a fork. Season with salt and pepper and top with corn, cheese, beef, guacamole and queso.