Top 8 food trucks revealed in 'Texas Eats’ Munch Madness Food Truck Bracket Challenge
Vote weekly for the best food truck in San Antonio!
SAN ANTONIO – Which food truck is the best in San Antonio?
To find the best food truck, “Texas Eats” David Elder has hand-picked 16 delicious food trucks to go head-to-head in the ultimate food showdown, Munch Madness Food Truck Bracket Challenge!
When does Munch Madness start?
The bracket challenge starts Thursday, March 12 and ends on Wednesday, April 8. KSAT12 viewers will be encouraged to vote between the food trucks, starting with the Scrumptious 16.
Each week the competition will narrow down to the Edible 8, the Foodie 4 and finally, the Tasty 2 based on votes.
The winning food truck will be announced on April 9 and will claim the title of Munch Madness Champion!
How can I vote in Munch Madness?
First, you need to register in the “Texas Eats” Munch Madness Food Truck Bracket Challenge to create a profile. Once you’ve made an account, you can start voting for the Edible 8!
Click HERE to register and vote for 'Texas Eats’ Munch Madness Food Truck Bracket Challenge!
You can check to see when each round of voting starts below.
When does voting start?
- EDIBLE 8 voting starts on Friday, March 20 at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.
- FOODIE 4 voting starts on Thursday, March 26 at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.
- TASTY 2 voting starts Friday, April 2 at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8.
- The WINNER will be revealed on Thursday, April 9 on ksat.com.
In case there is a tie, David Elder will flip a coin and host a Facebook Live on his “Texas Eats” Facebook page.
The Edible 8 food trucks nominated in Munch Madness are listed below.
Carnitas Don Raul vs. Ay Que Rico
The Jerk Shack vs. Philly’s Phamous Cheesesteaks
Holy Smokes vs. So. Tex BBQ
Bullgogi Boys vs. The Asian Peach
