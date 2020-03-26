San Antonio's 4 best spots to score cheap Vietnamese food

Craving Vietnamese food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Vietnamese restaurants around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Vietnam Gardens

Photo: carol e./Yelp

Topping the list is Vietnam Gardens. Located at 5433 Blanco Road, the Vietnamese, Chinese and Thai spot is the highest-rated cheap Vietnamese restaurant in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about Vietnam Gardens.

"We have been open since 2001 and we take pride in customer satisfaction," the business notes in the history section of its Yelp profile.

Curious about who's behind the business?

"Christine has been working in the industry since she was 17," the business notes in the bio section of its Yelp profile. "She learned to cook from her grandmother and brought some recipes from Vietnam. Christine came to America in 1992, she has worked hard to get to where she is now."

As to what the business is known for, the Yelp section highlighting specialties lists "jasmine sweet tea, fresh-squeezed lemonade, Vietnamese iced coffee, crispy spring rolls, chicken green beans, Vietnamese chicken wings, Asian eggplant with barbecue pork, fresh shrimp sauteed with ginger, jalapeno, onion and tofu curry."

2. Taste Of Asia

Photo: Terry w./Yelp

Next up is Taste of Asia, situated at 300 W. Bitters Road, Suites 115 and 120. With four stars out of 384 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese and Chinese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Yelper Deliah M., who reviewed Taste of Asia on March 3, wrote, "Whether you need a pick-me-up and indulge on something delicious, or a good broth to warm you up, the Taste of Asia has what you need!"

Fernanda F. noted, "When it gets rainy and cold in San Antonio, you know you need some good pho! My friends and I stopped by Taste of Asia last night because we were craving a comforting bowl of pho... I can't wait to come back and have their spring rolls!"

3. Pho Ha Long

Photo: rudy m./Yelp

Thunderbird Hills's Pho Ha Long, located at 6424 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 104, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Vietnamese spot four stars out of 379 reviews.

The site has lots more information about Pho Ha Long.

"Pho Ha Long is based on the style of food originated from the Northern region of Vietnam, the Ha Long Bay," the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile.

Want to know more?

"My family escaped Vietnam and ended up living in a Hong Kong immigration camp for seven years," the business explains in the bio section of its Yelp profile. "After that, we were sent back to Vietnam and ran our small noodle shop in Quang Ninh. ...America decided to bring our family over to the States, there we worked ourselves up from welfare to open small businesses on everything we can."

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "We specialize in the iconic food of Vietnam which is pho; every item in our menu will be as authentic as possible," it writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "Our goal is to provide the utmost credited style of Vietnamese food and to provide a true taste of traditional Vietnamese cuisine."

4. Real Pho

Photo: brandi p./Yelp

Real Pho, a Vietnamese spot that offers bubble tea and more, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 164 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11223 Potranco Road, Suite 202, to see for yourself.

Yelper Monica L., who reviewed Real Pho on March 25, wrote, "A family-owned business with great pho. I know anytime we walk in and order, the veggies that go in it are going to be fresh and crisp and the pho hot and filling. They definitely don't skimp on the noodles and the overall portions are definitely worth the price."

Yelper Randy H. wrote, "I order the chicken pho; oh my god — so much flavor and really good portion. Can't wait to go back tomorrow."

