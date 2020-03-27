San Antonio's top 4 cocktail bars, ranked

Looking to check out the best cocktail bars around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for cocktail bars.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at bars and lounges across the San Antonio area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of software and email marketing services for small businesses. Estimated daily customers at San Antonio-area bars and lounges grew to 42 per business in March of last year, 16% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Cured

Photo: stephanie g./Yelp

First on the list is Cured. Located at 306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101, in Tobin Hill, the cocktail bar and New American spot is the most popular cocktail bar in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,037 reviews on Yelp.

2. Soho Wine & Martini Bar

Photo: elaine t./Yelp

Next up is downtown's SoHo Wine & Martini Bar, situated at 214 W. Crockett St. With 4.5 stars out of 545 reviews on Yelp, the lounge, cocktail bar and jazz and blues spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. The Edison Experiment

Photo: monica s./Yelp

The Edison Experiment, located at 1846 N. Loop 1604 West, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar four stars out of 85 reviews.

4. Fish City Grill

Photo: ryan c./Yelp

A member of the chain Fish City Grill, a cocktail bar and traditional American spot that offers seafood and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 478 Yelp reviews. Head over to 18130 US 281 North/San Pedro, Suite 104, to see for yourself.

