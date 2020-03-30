Not all heroes wear capes, thank your local heroes with artwork

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has turned houses into safe havens, working-from-home parents into educators, and many working on the front-lines into unsung heroes.

KSAT12 invites you to take a break and offer an encouraging word of thanks to these local heroes by printing this poster, coloring it, then displaying your masterpiece in the window of your house. Be sure to draw your personal front-line hero!

Submit your artwork, or a photo of the posters in your windows, to our gallery listed below.

Your work may be featured during a newscast.

If you post your artwork on social media, be sure to tag #KSAT12 and #carelikefamily.

Let’s fill our windows with messages of appreciation during these challenging times.

Shown below is the poster you can design and color. Just right click on the image, save the image and print it out to start coloring then upload it to our gallery.

KSAT12 coloring page

Related :

Community gallery: KSAT salutes our local health care workers

Community gallery: Social distancing

Community gallery: Community helpers