Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got up to $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17803 La Cantera Terrace

Listed at $1,605/month, this 930-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace.

The unit comes with hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7022 Wagon Spoke St.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence located at 7022 Wagon Spoke St. It's listed for $1,610/month for its 1,470 square feet.

Building amenities include outdoor space. The unit also includes granite countertops. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

Rogers Road and Hyatt Resort Drive

Check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at Rogers Road and Hyatt Resort Drive. It's listed for $1,618/month.

The building boasts a gym, a swimming pool, and garage parking. The unit also comes with granite countertops. Animals are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

327 W. Sunset Road

Located at 327 W. Sunset Road, here's a 1,037-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,628/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

