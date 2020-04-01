Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got up to $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

21303 Encino Commons

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 21303 Encino Commons. It's listed for $801/month for its 677 square feet.

Expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

11300 Expo Blvd. (Vance Jackson)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this 667-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 11300 Expo Blvd. that's also going for $801/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building has a gym and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1202 Evans Road

Photo: Zumper

Then, check out this 656-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1202 Evans Road. It's listed for $802/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and garage parking. The apartment also includes a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1300 Patricia Drive

Photo: Zumper

Lastly, located at 1300 Patricia Drive, here's a 717-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $804/month.

In the unit, you can expect a renovated kitchen, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a gym and a swimming pool. Pet owners, rejoice: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.