Today is Census Day 2020 -- have you responded?

We’ve been living in a world with a LOT going on lately, so we get it if you’ve forgotten about the 2020 Census. But it’s officially Census Day, and the response rates are alarmingly low, according 2020census.gov.

Now, just as much as ever, it’s so very important everyone does his or her part in contributing to the 2020 Census. Aside from the fact that it will provide a snapshot of our nation, here are just a handful of other reasons why:

It determines congressional representation and districting, as well as state legislative districting.

It determines where we need new schools, special education, clinics, roads and other services for families, older adults and children.

It influences highway planning and construction, and grants for public transit systems.

It informs how billions of dollars in federal funding will be allocated to programs like Head Start, Maternal and Child Health Services, unemployment insurance, Emergency Food Assistance and Child Welfare Services, among many others.

Here’s the problem: According to 2020Census.gov, as of Census Day, the national self-response rate was less than 37%.

The numbers gathered from this Census will determine how all of the above decisions are made for the next 10 years, so again, it is so important to participate.

Did you know there are several options as to how you can respond to the 2020 Census?