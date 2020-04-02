KSAT Kids: Calling all junior meteorologists; plus a science class and a geography quiz!
Also read about what teachers are going through as they work from home
Good morning, parents, teachers and students!
Can you believe it is April already? I hope you all have been staying safe and healthy.
On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially extended the closure of schools until May 4. So it looks like we’ll be getting used to the new norm for at least a little while longer.
At KSAT Kids, we know these are trying times for everyone. But it has been impressive to watch students and teachers in action. My wife, a third-grade teacher at NISD, like many is trying to be both an educator and a stay at home mom.
This week, meteorologist Sarah Spivey has put together an amazing science lesson about thunderstorms. Scroll below to check it out. It’s really neat for students and teachers alike! And we’ve also put together a geography quiz that will really test your knowledge. So how well did you do?
Are you still having difficulty finding things to do with your kids? Well KSAT Kids is looking for junior meteorologists! If the kids are bored at home, we’d love to see video of them giving the weather forecast. Upload it to KSAT Connect, or post it on social media, and we’ll share some of the videos with our viewers.
And don’t forget, on our website right now we have a map where you can find free school meals during the closures. We also have the latest regarding the school cancellations.
Stay safe and wash your hands, everybody!
If you’re not subscribed to this newsletter, sign up here.
Do you have an idea for a lesson or feedback? Email me at Bspicer@ksat.com with new content, lessons, story ideas or tips!
Here’s what can be found on KSAT Kids for Thursday, April 2:
Teacher Spotlight
Teaching from home: Distance learning, lesson planning... and raising a toddler in the age of COVID-19
Like many educators, third-grade teacher Elle Spicer had her life altered when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. She is now attempting to work from home and raise a toddler at the same time. Read about what many teachers are now facing.
Do you know a classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate a student, teacher or school by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.
Stay at home activities
Sarah’s Science Classroom: Thunderstorms!
KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey takes you into her “classroom” to learn all about an interesting - and sometimes dangerous - weather phenomenon.
Explore SeaWorld San Antonio’s free learning resources
SeaWorld San Antonio is helping families virtually explore the wild with free learning resources as social distancing and mandatory “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders have kept people inside.
Gauge your child’s knowledge of geography with this quiz
Whether your elementary-aged child has excelled or struggled in geography, we’ve got a quiz that will help work his or her brain muscles.
Related Links
- Stuffed bear hunt helps keep kids entertained and parents at ease during COVID-19
- San Antonio Museum of Art offering story time, digital tours
- Video from SA Youth offers fun at home scavenger hunt
- Community gallery: Not all heroes wear capes, thank your local heroes with artwork
- Need homeschooling advice? You’re not alone
Like this information? Want more?
Sign up for more great KSAT newsletters HERE!
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.