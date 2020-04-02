KSAT Kids: Calling all junior meteorologists; plus a science class and a geography quiz!

Good morning, parents, teachers and students!

Can you believe it is April already? I hope you all have been staying safe and healthy.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially extended the closure of schools until May 4. So it looks like we’ll be getting used to the new norm for at least a little while longer.

At KSAT Kids, we know these are trying times for everyone. But it has been impressive to watch students and teachers in action. My wife, a third-grade teacher at NISD, like many is trying to be both an educator and a stay at home mom.

This week, meteorologist Sarah Spivey has put together an amazing science lesson about thunderstorms. Scroll below to check it out. It’s really neat for students and teachers alike! And we’ve also put together a geography quiz that will really test your knowledge. So how well did you do?

Are you still having difficulty finding things to do with your kids? Well KSAT Kids is looking for junior meteorologists! If the kids are bored at home, we’d love to see video of them giving the weather forecast. Upload it to KSAT Connect, or post it on social media, and we’ll share some of the videos with our viewers.

And don’t forget, on our website right now we have a map where you can find free school meals during the closures. We also have the latest regarding the school cancellations.

Stay safe and wash your hands, everybody!

Here’s what can be found on KSAT Kids for Thursday, April 2:

Teacher Spotlight

Teaching from home: Distance learning, lesson planning... and raising a toddler in the age of COVID-19

Like many educators, third-grade teacher Elle Spicer had her life altered when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. She is now attempting to work from home and raise a toddler at the same time. Read about what many teachers are now facing.

Third grade teacher Elle Spicer tries to work from home while also watching her 17-month-old son, Wesley. (KSAT)

Do you know a classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate a student, teacher or school by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.

Stay at home activities

Sarah’s Science Classroom: Thunderstorms!

KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey takes you into her “classroom” to learn all about an interesting - and sometimes dangerous - weather phenomenon.

Sarah's Science Classroom: Thunderstorms!

Explore SeaWorld San Antonio’s free learning resources

SeaWorld San Antonio is helping families virtually explore the wild with free learning resources as social distancing and mandatory “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders have kept people inside.

Skeletons of extinct sloth species indicate that some sloths used to be as big as elephants.

Gauge your child’s knowledge of geography with this quiz

Whether your elementary-aged child has excelled or struggled in geography, we’ve got a quiz that will help work his or her brain muscles.

The globe.

