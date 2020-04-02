Treat yourself at San Antonio's 3 top spots for high-end tapas

Craving tapas?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end tapa outlets in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. The Grill at Leon Springs

Photo: Jinny h./Yelp

Topping the list is The Grill at Leon Springs. Located at 24116 Interstate highway 10 West in the Dominion, the wine bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated high-end tapa spot in San Antonio, boasting four stars out of 305 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jennifer S., who reviewed The Grill at Leon Springs on March 27, wrote, "This is our go-to neighborhood restaurant. They are always amazing. Jose has been our waiter several times and he is awesome. He recommended wines and food. We had escargot, baked oysters, fried oysters and salmon; it was perfection."

Sofia M. wrote, "Love this place. Great for a date night... live band on a Friday night. Great staff, fast service and the food is amazing. Must try their shrimp curry with sauce over the rice. The flavor was amazing — sweet but yet savory."

2. Frederick's Bistro

Photo: Christina w./Yelp

Next up is Frederick's Bistro, situated at 14439 N.W. Military Highway, Suite 100. With four stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp, the French and Asian fusion spot, offering tapas and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

If you're looking for more, we found these details about Frederick's Bistro.

"Frederick Costa was born in Vietnam and moved to France as a child," the business explains in the bio section of its Yelp profile. "He grew up working with his parents at their highly acclaimed gourmet restaurants in both countries. He learned early on the secret recipes of his mother and the need to care for customers from his father."

In terms of signature items, "Frederick's specializes in an array of French/Asian cuisine," it states on Yelp in the section about specialties.

3. Frederick's Restaurant

Photo: stefany v./Yelp

Frederick's Restaurant, located at 7701 Broadway St., Suite 20, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy wine bar and French spot, which offers tapas and more, four stars out of 51 reviews.

Yelper Gayeleia K., who reviewed Frederick's Restaurant on Feb. 29, wrote, "This is one of the best meals I've had a very long time. I moved here from Washington, D.C., so I know great food. ... We will definitely return without a coupon. Well worth the price."

Meaghan W. noted, "Frederick's is my favorite restaurant. I usually order the scallops. They are always delicious. The service is always outstanding!"

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.