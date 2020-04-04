58ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

58ºF

Features

Grill Meal Recipe: Texas Eats Grilled Salmon, Scallops and Rice

Easy recipe for a quick meal on your grill

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: texas eats, Texas Eats
TEXAS EATS RICE
TEXAS EATS RICE

SAN ANTONIOIngredients:

3 Cups Long Grain Rice

32oz Chicken Broth

16oz Bag of frozen veggies

Canola oil

Your favorite seasoning ( I use Goya Adobo)

3 Salmon fillets

6 Jumbo u10 scallops

Frozen Whole Green Beans

Directions:

Add oil to a large pot and add your rice. Fry the rice for 2-3 minutes and add the 16oz frozen veggies. Fry for an additional 5-8 minutes or until the rice is light brown.

Add the chicken broth to the rice along with seasoning of your choice and bring it to a boil. Lower the temperature and cover the rice for 20-25 minutes.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: