Grill Meal Recipe: Texas Eats Grilled Salmon, Scallops and Rice

3 Cups Long Grain Rice

32oz Chicken Broth

16oz Bag of frozen veggies

Canola oil

Your favorite seasoning ( I use Goya Adobo)

3 Salmon fillets

6 Jumbo u10 scallops

Frozen Whole Green Beans

Directions:

Add oil to a large pot and add your rice. Fry the rice for 2-3 minutes and add the 16oz frozen veggies. Fry for an additional 5-8 minutes or until the rice is light brown.

Add the chicken broth to the rice along with seasoning of your choice and bring it to a boil. Lower the temperature and cover the rice for 20-25 minutes.

Enjoy!