Grill Meal Recipe: Texas Eats Grilled Salmon, Scallops and Rice
Easy recipe for a quick meal on your grill
Ingredients:
3 Cups Long Grain Rice
32oz Chicken Broth
16oz Bag of frozen veggies
Canola oil
Your favorite seasoning ( I use Goya Adobo)
3 Salmon fillets
6 Jumbo u10 scallops
Frozen Whole Green Beans
Directions:
Add oil to a large pot and add your rice. Fry the rice for 2-3 minutes and add the 16oz frozen veggies. Fry for an additional 5-8 minutes or until the rice is light brown.
Add the chicken broth to the rice along with seasoning of your choice and bring it to a boil. Lower the temperature and cover the rice for 20-25 minutes.
Enjoy!
