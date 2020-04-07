Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

7626 Callaghan Road

Listed at $1,104/month, this 1,400-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7626 Callaghan Road.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

633 S. St. Mary's St. (Downtown)

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 633 S. St. Mary's St. It's listed for $1,108/month for its 594 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

5450 Rowley Road

Here's a 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5450 Rowley Road that's going for $1,109/month.

The unit includes a walk-in closet and granite countertops. The building boasts a gym and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Eckhert Road and Border Mist Drive (Eckhert Crossing)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Eckhert Road and Border Mist Drive. It's also listed for $1,109/month.

The building boasts garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

4835 Lord Road

Located at 4835 Lord Road, here's a 1,433-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,110/month.

The listing promises hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

