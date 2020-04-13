Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $700/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7226 Blanco Road (Greater Harmony Hills)

Listed at $619/month, this 532-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 7226 Blanco Road.

In the unit, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 3270 Nacogdoches Road. It's listed for $626/month for its 748 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Also, expect to find a balcony, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

401 Santos St.

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 401 Santos St. that's going for $638/month.

In the apartment, you'll find carpeted floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4900 USAA Blvd.

Next, check out this 520-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4900 USAA Blvd. It's listed for $640/month.

Expect to see hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4619 Dietrich Road

Listed at $650/month, this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 4619 Dietrich Road.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the residence, you can anticipate central heating and high ceilings. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

