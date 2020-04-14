The top 4 wine bars for a special occasion in San Antonio

Wondering where to find the best wine bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end wine bars in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Bella on Houston

Photo: gina c./Yelp



Topping the list is Bella on Houston. Located at 204 E. Houston St. downtown San Antonio, the wine bar, Mediterranean and modern European spot is the highest-rated high-end wine bar in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 754 reviews on Yelp.

If you're hungry for more, we found these details about Bella on Houston.

"David is a 30-year restaurant veteran and San Antonio resident since 1985," the business explains in the bio section of its Yelp profile. "David leads a "Bella Crew" that's focused on providing quality food, great service and a unique atmosphere, all to achieve a wonderful and memorable dining experience for our guests."

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Bella on Houston features Southern European, mostly Mediterranean food, a well-paired, gently priced wine list, wines-by-the-glass, sangria, ports and sherry," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "The menu features toasted bruschetta, eggplant Josephine, fresh salad, paella, the incredible bella pasta, grilled lamb, Virginia's pistachio cake, salted caramel ice cream and more."

2. Clementine San Antonio

Photo: ana f./Yelp

Next up is Clementine San Antonio, situated at 2195 N.W. Military Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 128 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar, Southern and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about the signature items at Clementine San Antonio.

"Family-owned, neighborhood restaurant serving seasonal eats inspired by global flavors in a casual setting," it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. The Grill at Leon Springs

Photo: Ryan m./Yelp

The Dominion's The Grill at Leon Springs, located at 24116 Interstate highway 10 West, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy wine bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, four stars out of 305 reviews.

Yelper Jennifer S., who reviewed The Grill at Leon Springs on March 27, wrote, "This is our go-to neighborhood restaurant. They are always amazing. Jose has been our waiter several times and he is awesome. He recommended wines and food. We had escargot, baked oysters, fried oysters and salmon. It was perfection."

Yelper Sofia M. wrote, "Love this place. Great for a date night... live band on a Friday night. Great staff, fast service and the food is amazing. Must try their shrimp curry with sauce over the rice. The flavor was amazing — sweet but yet savory."

4. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Photo: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar/Yelp

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a steakhouse and wine bar that offers seafood and more, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 264 Yelp reviews. Head over to 255 E. Basse Road, Bldg E-Ste, 200 to see for yourself.

Yelper Sergio L., who reviewed Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar on Feb. 14, wrote, "This was my first time coming into Fleming's. What could I say, the service was amazing; everyone was friendly. The tomahawk steak was out of this world. I had the best mac and cheese in my life here. Overall, totally worth the price."

Andrew A. noted, "Always amazing food and amazing service. The sides are just as good as the steak! I recommend reservations as even though it's costly the place is always packed. Great place for an anniversary or special event or just for a great meal."

