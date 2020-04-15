Los Balito’s Taco Shop makes debut, with tacos and more

Taco fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The newcomer, called Los Balito’s Taco Shop, is located at 14103 Nacogdoches Road.

Los Balito’s Taco Shop is a Mexican food chain that has six other Texas outposts. On the menu, look for tacos with beef, pork, chicken, fish or cheese, plus burritos, nachos, enchiladas and tortas. (Explore the entire menu here.)

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Los Balito’s Taco Shop is getting solid feedback.

Yelper Erika C. added, "Great nachos and service! So glad they opened a location closer to the house. The ladies were very friendly and they have a drive-thru at this location, which was very convenient."

And Tiffany O. wrote, "I stopped by here to pick up some breakfast tacos. The tortillas are store-bought, my sausage was completely burnt and the beans seem burnt as well."

Los Balito’s Taco Shop has yet to share its business hours online.

