The 4 best spots to score seafood in San Antonio

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood hot spots in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Rocoto's Sabor Latino Grill

Photo: Rocoto's Sabor Latino Grill/Yelp

First on the list is Rocoto's Sabor Latino Grill. Located at 10555 Culebra Road, Suite 101, the Latin American and Peruvian spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated seafood spot in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 233 reviews on Yelp.

2. Smashin Crab

Photo: leichardti f./Yelp

Next up is Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road's Smashin Crab, situated at 8910 Bandera Road, Suite 305. With 4.5 stars out of 813 reviews on Yelp, the Cajun/Creole spot, which offers seafood and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Boudro's On the River Walk

Photo: amy s./Yelp

Downtown's Boudro's On the River Walk, located at 421 E. Commerce St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American spot, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 2,421 reviews.

4. Umberto's Italian Grill

photo: denise p./yelp

Umberto's Italian Grill, an Italian spot that offers seafood and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 464 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7616 Culebra Road to see for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Fridays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the San Antonio area, while Tuesdays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business software for online reviews management. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants surged to 66 per business on Fridays, compared to 46 daily transactions on average on Tuesdays.

