This website rounded up all the places where you can ‘virtually’ travel, explore

In the mood to travel?

Maybe you were feeling up to it anyway, before all this coronavirus madness. Or perhaps you’re now overly enthusiastic about wanting to pack a bag and get out of town -- considering the COVID-19 pandemic, which has no end in sight.

Either way, traveling, especially out of the country, is pretty much off the table right now.

Luckily for you though, Conde Nast Traveler -- which is a pretty cool website anyway, filled with great travel stories and features -- rounded up a list of webcams. Brilliant! So although you’re stuck inside, at your same old house, maybe you can pour a cup of coffee or wine, kick your feet back and pretend you’re someplace much more exotic. At least for a few minutes!

Why not check out ...

Sydney, Australia

This link will show you Sydney Harbour -- where you can see the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, among some other popular destinations.

Pro tip: Try to watch as the sun is setting. Just keep in mind the time difference!

Churchill, Manitoba, Canada

Want to see the Northern Lights?

You might have to be patient for this one -- but you might have some luck!

“Located at the Churchill Northern Studies Center in Churchill, Manitoba, this live cam is located directly underneath the aurora oval -- one of the best places on earth to watch the aurora borealis, the spectacular atmospheric phenomenon better known as the Northern Lights," the cam’s website says. "Late winter and early spring are the best times for the aurora, so be sure to stop in during the months of February and March.”

We are technically past this window, but you never know.

Trevi Fountain, Rome

Considering Italy remains on lockdown, this might be a great time to see the historic fountain. No tourists!

A general view around the Fontana Di Trevi on April 1, 2020 in Rome, Italy. It's the third week after the Italian Government has taken the unprecedented measure of a nationwide lockdown by closing all businesses on April 01, 2020 in Rome, Italy. (2020 Getty Images)

Yosemite -- California

If you’ve never been to Yosemite National Park, which is in our very own United States, you should plan that trip for as soon as our lockdown is lifted. Until then, check out the falls!

Port Bermuda

Here’s the historic Royal Naval Dockyard, which is still used to house cruise ships, museums and shops. This one is pretty relaxing, with its sparkling water and sunshine.

CN Tower, Toronto

Want to check out the city’s tallest landmark? You can even switch cameras and views.

Hvar, Croatia

An absolutely gorgeous view of the port.

Thailand (several spots)

Take your pick! You’ve got at least four views here.

Cancun, Mexico

Take the afternoon to be an onlooker at the NIZUC Resort & Spa in Cancun.

“Once a base station for Mayan astronomers, later a presidential retreat for world leaders, today NIZUC Resort & Spa offers a secluded beachfront escape for international travelers," the website says. "Set within a paradise of protected mangroves, and lush local foliage facing the white sands of the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef – the second largest coral reef in the world – NIZUC is home to two exclusive beaches and is surrounded by the regions natural wonders.” Pretty!

Shibuya Crossing, Japan

This intersection is known for being crowded. Not so much these days!

Kauai, Hawaii

Another one that will make you long for the beach!

Again, keep in mind the time change. But once the sun is up, you can expect to see the beauty of the island, tropical beaches, lush natural landscape and the breaking waves of the ocean, as the website explains.

Niagara Falls

There’s never a bad time to scope Niagara! It’s truly awe-inspiring, every time.

The town of Niagara Falls, Canada is seen past a cloud of mist rising over Horseshoe Falls, the largest of the Niagara Falls. (2013 Getty Images)

Dam Square, Amsterdam

The couple times we’ve checked on this livestream, we’ve found it to be quite active: panning around the area and providing different views of this hotspot.

Laikipia County, Kenya

“Welcome to the watering hole at Mpala Research Centre in the highlands of central Kenya!” the site says. "Watch elephants, hippos, giraffes, Grevy’s zebras, gazelles, crocodiles, leopards and many other species take a drink (or a quick dip).

This one might be our favorite of the bunch.

The chance to see all this African wildlife is incredible.

Which was your favorite?