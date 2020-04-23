Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

18777 Stone Oak Parkway

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $902/month, this 667-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 18777 Stone Oak Parkway.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building offers secured entry and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5623 Hamilton Wolfe Drive

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 5623 Hamilton Wolfe Drive. It's also listed for $902/month for its 796 square feet.

Building amenities include a gym, a business center and a swimming pool. The unit also comes with hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Vance Jackson Road and Wall Street (Vance Jackson)

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Vance Jackson Road and Wall Street that's going for $902/month.

The listing promises stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6650 Prue Road (Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road)

Photo: Zumper

Check out this 1,196-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 6650 Prue Road. It's listed for $905/month.

The building features assigned parking a a gym. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.