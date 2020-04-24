San Antonio's top 3 bakeries to visit now

Looking to try the top bakeries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Shoppers in the San Antonio area historically spend more in April at food and beverage shops than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. The average amount spent per customer transaction at San Antonio-area food and beverage shops grew to $20 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to December with an average of $20, and 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. La Panadería

First on the list is La Panadería. Located at 301 E. Houston St. downtown, the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, is the most popular bakery in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,093 reviews on Yelp.

2. 5 Points Local

Five Points's 5 Points Local, located at 1017 N. Flores St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, gluten-free and breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 434 reviews.

3. Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

Meemo's Bakery & Cafe, a bakery and breakfast and brunch spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 128 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2611 Wagon Wheel St. to see for yourself.

