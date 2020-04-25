WATCH: Last year’s Band Festival rebroadcast on KSAT12 Sunday, April 26 at 12 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta 2020 may be delayed until November, but we think everyone needs a little Fiesta in their lives right about now!

The 2019 Band Festival has 36 schools and over 4900 students performing. And you won’t want to miss the finale where they all become one band filling the entire stadium.

The Band Festival will re-air Sunday, April 26, from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The parade and pre-show will also be livestreamed online on KSAT.com and on KSAT-TV’s streaming app, available on most smart devices.

The hope is that families will gather around the TV and the computer screen to celebrate Fiesta in their own homes, with their own personal Fiestas. Sit back and enjoy more 2019 Fiesta parades right in the comfort of your home.

While you’re watching the rebroadcast of the parades on KSAT, tag us with #KSATFiesta on Twitter (text only), and we may use your post in our social media ticker on TV.

If you’re in the giving mood, consider making a donation to the Fiesta nonprofit of your choice.

We want to see your Fiesta wreaths, Fiesta medals and Fiesta hats in our community galleries!

