Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio if you're on a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

939 S. Frio St.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $2,110/month, this 1,728-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhome is located at 939 S. Frio St.

In the townhome, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2715 Del Pilar Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence over at 2715 Del Pilar Drive. It's listed for $2,140/month for its 1,649 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. The unit also features hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

11618 Open Meadow St. (Mission Trace-Vance Jackson)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 11618 Open Meadow St. that's going for $2,145/month.

The unit includes granite countertops, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a swimming pool, garage parking and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1938 E. Sonterra Blvd.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then, check out this 1,450-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse that's located at 1938 E. Sonterra Blvd. It's listed for $2,150/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

120 Ninth St.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Lastly, located at 120 Ninth St., here's a 1,065-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,150/month.

Look for a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $200 refundable pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.