5 restaurants serving Fiesta food until Cinco de Mayo

SAN ANTONIO – Keep your party hat on - these five restaurants are serving Fiesta food favorites now through Cinco de Mayo.

Map and list below

Tiago’s Cabo Grille

Tiago’s is serving rustic chicken on a stick and mangonadas with the option to add alcohol. 17711 I-10 West, #101, San Antonio, TX 78257

The Dogfather

The Dogfather is serving chicken on a stick, turkey legs, mangonadas with or without alcohol and micheladas. 6211 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

Big Poppa’s Tacos

Big Poppa’s Tacos is serving wild Hot Cheeto chicken on a stick, turkey legs, sausage on a stick and some of the tastiest tacos and burritos in town. Don’t forget to try their lemonade. 2118 N PanAm Expy, San Antonio, TX 78208

Southtown 101

Southtown 101 is serving elote, chicken on a stick, turkey legs, mango frescas with or without alcohol and micheladas. 101 Pereida St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Street Treats

Street Treats is serving the wildest elote around San Antonio plus homemade Italian ice - you must try the coconut flavor! 9156 FM78, Converse, TX 78109

