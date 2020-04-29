COVID-19 continues unfolding across the globe: The week, in photos

France and Spain, two of the worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, are laying out separate roadmaps for lifting their lockdowns, while signs are emerging that the virus has been all but vanquished in New Zealand and Australia, the Associated Press reported this week.

It’s a bit of a different story in the United States, where stay-at-home orders mostly remain in place and the virus continues to hit home for many.

We poked around for some photos to see what the pandemic looks like worldwide over the past week or so.

All of the following are copyright Getty Images.

Melbourne, Australia

A mural to honor the medics currently helping to fight COVID-19 is seen in Melbourne, Australia. All non-essential business are closed and strict social distancing rules are in place in response to the pandemic, while public gatherings are limited to two people. (2020 Getty Images)

Heppenheim, Germany

Staff tapes off social-distancing markings during preparations for reopening the temporarily-closed Schloss-Schule elementary school in Heppenheim, Germany. Schools across the country are making preparations to reopen in the coming weeks as part of overall measures to ease the coronavirus lockdown. (2020 Getty Images)

Bel Air, Maryland

Owner Justin Chaillou cuts the hair of Crime Enforcement Detective Sgt. Steve Dulski of the Maryland State Police, at an empty Old Line Barbers on April 24, 2020 in Bel Air, Maryland. This week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued new guidelines to his stay home order and closure of non-essential businesses, stating essential employees could receive haircuts at barbershops during the coronavirus pandemic. This service is only for employees whom are considered essential during COVID-19 - and whose jobs require grooming standards. Barbers must adhere to strict bylaws including: only taking scheduled appointments, serving only one client at a time, wearing a mask, and acknowledging written documentation from customer’s employee’s grooming standards prior to service. (2020 Getty Images)

Tiel, Netherlands

A medical worker from the Medical Service Dordrecht takes a swab to a nose to test a person with symptoms of COVID-19 at a drive in location on April 21, 2020 in Tiel, Netherlands. The price of the test is 70 euros. Instead of adopting a hard lockdown similar to its European neighbors, the Netherlands opted for a targeted lockdown, which allows some shops to continue if there was a low risk of spreading the virus. (2020 Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia

Brock Tutt and Bianca Williams perform a traditional smoking ceremony at their home in Matraville as part of the Haka and Corroboree for Life ANZAC online service on April 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Bianca is a dancer with the Jannawi Dance Clan and Brock a dancer and didgeridoo player with Muggerah Cultural Group. Traditional Anzac Day ceremonies have been canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on gatherings of people across Australia. (2020 Getty Images)

Louisville, Kentucky

Bob Silva (in red) and his wife, Judy Silva, are greeted by a camel during an outdoor celebration marking the end of his chemotherapy treatments on April 24, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. A local resident brought the camel to help celebrate Silva ending his chemo -- and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was held outdoors. Those in attendance wore masks and practiced social distancing. (2020 Getty Images)

New York City

People keep their personal distance as they enjoy a spring afternoon at Brooklyn's Coney Island in New York City. New York City, which has been the hardest-hit city in America from COVID-19, is starting to see a slowdown in hospital visits and a lowering of the daily death rate from the virus. (2020 Getty Images)

West Wickham, United Kingdom

Street artist Chris Shea works on his 100th "Rainbow Boy" piece of artwork at The Swan public house in West Wickham, United Kingdom. Shea has raised more than £8000 for the NHS through these art placements, which are located in various places across South London. The British government has extended the lockdown restrictions first introduced on March 23 that are meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. (2020 Getty Images)

Oyster Bay, New York

Michael Chiavola from Miracle Workers Cleaning Service, wearing a full protective suit as a preventive measure against COVID-19, sprays disinfectants at Francis DeVine Funeral Home in Oyster Bay, New York. (2020 Getty Images)

Los Angeles

Demonstrators participate in a vehicle caravan outside City Hall, calling on California officials to re-open the economy amidst the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles. A protest movement has sprung up in states across the country calling for an end to shelter-at-home orders. (2020 Getty Images)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Protesters gather outside the Louisiana state capitol during a rally against Louisiana's stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 25, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Gov. John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of COVID-19 infections and deaths does not position the state to open back up quickly. (2020 Getty Images)

Turin, Italy

A couple kisses while holding a bandana with the words "Always free and resistant" during the flashmob on April 25, 2020 in Turin, Italy. People sang the song "Bella Ciao" from the balconies during the flashmob for Liberation Day. Italy’s annual Liberation Day is a national holiday celebrating the official end of Nazi occupation during the Second World War on April 25, 1945. Italy is celebrating the 75th anniversary of occasion in lockdown, which is in place until at least May 4 to stem the transmission of the coronavirus. (2020 Getty Images)

Frankfurt, Germany

Restaurant chairs stand during a nationwide protest by restaurateurs during the novel coronavirus crisis at the Roemer place on April 24, 2020 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Restaurant, cafe and beer garden owners across Germany are protesting to demand an easing of lockdown measures imposed by authorities since March to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Many claim they are facing bankruptcy and demand to be able to reopen soon. (2020 Getty Images)

New York City

Dr. Mohammad al-Ajam, a pulmonologist, wearing Personal Protective Equipment, attends to a COVID-19 patient on the Intensive Care Unit floor at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Brooklyn. The Department of Veteran Affairs announced it was assisting New York City by admitting civilians suffering from COVID-19 into its Manhattan and Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn hospital facilities. New York City remains the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. (2020 Getty Images)

Sydney, Australia

OCDT William McMaugh poses after a Anzac Day Dawn Service outside North Bondi RSL Club at Bondi Beach on April 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Traditional Anzac Day ceremonies have been cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on gatherings of people. Anzac Day is a national holiday in Australia, traditionally marked by a dawn service held during the time of the original Gallipoli landing and commemorated with ceremonies and parades throughout the day -- however, with social distancing measures in place, Australians this year are observing the day differently. (2020 Getty Images)

New York City

A medical worker gives an air high five to her mother outside NYU Langone Health hospital as people applaud to show their gratitude to medical staff and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. (2020 Getty Images)

Chicago

Firefighters salute as a funeral procession carrying the remains of firefighter Edward Singleton, a 33-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, passes by on the way to the cemetery on April 22, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Singleton died last week from complications of COVID-19. In accordance with the social distancing restrictions imposed by the state, only 10 family members were allowed inside the funeral home for the service and firefighters and police officers joining in the procession were asked to remain inside of their cars during the service. (2020 Getty Images)

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Inmates at Devoto Penitentiary take part in a riot to try to get the authorities to take measures to protect them against spread of COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Penitentiary Service confirmed a guard who works at the prison tested positive. (2020 Getty Images)

Washington, D.C.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a tree-planting ceremony in recognition of Earth Day and Arbor Day on the South Lawn of the White House on April 22, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (2020 Getty Images)

Beijing, China

A Chinese meat vendor wears a protective mask as she serves a customer at her stall at a food market on April 24, 2020 in Beijing, China. After decades of growth, officials said China's economy had shrunk in the latest quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The slump in the world's second-largest economy is regarded as a sign of difficult times ahead for the global economy. (2020 Getty Images)

Bangkok, Thailand

A little Thai girl in the Bonkai community in Bangkok's Pathumwan district uses hand sanitizer as she stands in a social distancing queue to receive food, water and a face mask from the Poh Tek Tung Foundation on April 22, 2020. The foundation, which primarily serves as a rescue organization, is doing daily donations to poorer communities throughout Bangkok during the lockdown imposed by the Thai government in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. (2020 Getty Images)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Mosque staff participate in special prayer during the eve of Ramadhan on April 23, 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. As Malaysian Muslims welcome the holy month of Ramadhan, the Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, announced that the Movement Control Order (MCO) will be extended for the fourth time. (2020 Getty Images)

Dusseldorf, Germany

German Rapper Sido performs at the Georg Schutz drive-in cinema April 26, 2020 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Drive-ins are becoming an increasingly popular venue for singers, theater groups and even churches to hold events while adhering to coronavirus lockdown measures. A maximum of two people are allowed to attend per vehicle and the attendees must remain in their cars. (2020 Getty Images)

Paris, France

A man saws padlocks installed on a street lamp on the "Ponts des Arts" at sunset as the lockdown continues due to the coronavirus outbreak April 23, 2020 in Paris, France. (2020 Getty Images)

London, England

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a piece of street art depicting an NHS worker in the Shoreditch area of London, England. The British government has extended the lockdown restrictions first introduced on March 23 that are meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. (2020 Getty Images)

Newport Beach, California

People are seen gathering on the beach north of the Newport Beach Pier on April 25, 2020, in Newport Beach, California. (2020 Getty Images)

San Francisco

A protective mask is displayed on a statue of singer Tony Bennett in San Francisco, California. Famed singer Tony Bennett will lead a virtual singalong of his hit "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" as a tribute to frontline workers and San Francisco Bay Area residents who continue to shelter in place due to COVID-19. (2020 Getty Images)

Munich, Germany

Performing artist Max Auerbach throws the winning gift, a roll of toilet paper, to a resident after playing bingo from their balconies during the COVID-19 crisis on April 23, 2020 in Munich, Germany. Auerbach, a member of the Munich-based performance group Foolpool, and his wife Birgit, launched the bingo games in their neighborhood as a way for people to come together despite the coronavirus lockdown that advises people to stay at home. The games have proven popular and Auerbach has already hosted several. (2020 Getty Images)

Seattle

Fishermen take part in a Lake Washington "Let Us Fish" protest traveling from Lake Washington to Lake Union on April 26, 2020 in Seattle. The group is protesting Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife regulations and Governor Inslee's Stay Home, Stay Healthy order during the COVID-19 pandemic. (2020 Getty Images)

