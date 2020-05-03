Leon Valley veteran gets birthday parade for turning 96

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A pandemic didn’t stop Col. Alfred Jeannotte from celebrating his 96th birthday.

Jeannotte, who is a Leon Valley resident, served as an enlisted service member in the United States Navy, and as an officer in the United States Air Force in Vietnam.

Jeannotte received the Air Force Cross, which is one of the highest medals you can receive, for his service in Vietnam. He retired in 1974 and has lived in Leon Valley ever since.

Family and friends gathered with signs and party gear to celebrate the birthday of this living legend. Jeannotte got a quarantine birthday parade, which has become the norm due to social distancing guidelines.

This may not have been the way Jeannotte thought of spending his 96th birthday, but it sure is a memorable one.