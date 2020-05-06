Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7626 Callaghan Road

Listed at $1,106/month, this 1,400-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 7626 Callaghan Road.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1983 Oakwell Farms Parkway

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 1983 Oakwell Farms Parkway. It's listed for $1,108/month for its 1,120 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry. In the unit, you'll see a fireplace and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 pet fee, $350 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Eckhert Road and Border Mist Drive (Eckhert Crossing)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Eckhert Road and Border Mist Drive that's going for $1,109/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

6201 Grissom Road

Then, located at 6201 Grissom Road, this 1,199-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is listed for $1,110/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a balcony, carpeted floors and stainless steel appliances. The building has a swimming pool. Pet owners, rejoice: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4835 Lord Road

Finally, check out this 1,433-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 4835 Lord Road. It's listed for $1,128/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. The apartment also includes a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

