Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got up to $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

21626 Stonewall Parkway (Friedrich Wilderness Park)

Listed at $1,415/month, this 935-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 21626 Stonewall Parkway.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $400 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

17239 Shavano Ranch

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 17239 Shavano Ranch. It's listed for $1,423/month for its 1,352 square feet.

The building features secured entry and a swimming pool. In the apartment, expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7343 Azalea Square

Then, there's this 1,765-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 7343 Azalea Square that's going for $1,425/month.

Expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a renovated kitchen in the residence. The building offers garage parking and outdoor space. Pet owners, rejoice: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

8511 Tesoro Hills

Finally, check out this 1,539-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's located at 8511 Tesoro Hills. It's listed for $1,475/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

