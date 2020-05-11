Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in San Antonio with a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

18777 Stone Oak Parkway

Listed at $902/month, this 667-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 18777 Stone Oak Parkway.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Vance Jackson Road and Wall Street (Vance Jackson)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Vance Jackson Road and Wall Street. It's also listed for $902/month.

The unit offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Lamb Road and Medical Drive

Here's an 877-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at Lamb Road and Medical Drive that's going for $905/month.

Expect to see carpeted floors in the unit. Building amenities include secured entry, a swimming pool and a gym. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

Babcock Road and Medical Drive

Check out this 930-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at Babcock Road and Medical Drive. It's listed for $909/month.

The building offers a swimming pool and a gym. In the unit, expect to find central heating. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

