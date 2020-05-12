Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

503 Ave. A (Tobin Hill)

Listed at $1,725/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 503 Ave. A.

The unit offers hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

8523 Spicewood Bend

Next, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 8523 Spicewood Bend. It's also listed for $1,725/month for its 2,136 square feet.

The building boasts a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

Resort Way

Here's a 1,362-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at Resort Way that's going for $1,730/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5002 Wiseman Blvd.

Finally, check out this 1,266-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5002 Wiseman Blvd. It's listed for $1,738/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and a swimming pool. You can also expect to see a fireplace and a deck in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

