Check out the 3 most popular spots in San Antonio's Mahncke Park neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Mahncke Park has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffeehouse to a bistro.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Mahncke Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Commonwealth Coffeehouse and Bakery

Photo: Samantha s./Yelp

Topping the list is bakery and breakfast and brunch spot Commonwealth Coffeehouse and Bakery, which offers coffee and tea and more. Located at 118 Davis Court, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 424 reviews on Yelp.

The spot serves up coffee drinks along with salads, sandwiches, breakfast items and pastries. Look for the tarragon salad croissant sandwich as well as the breakfast croissant.

2. The Smoke Shack

Photo: dean c./Yelp

Next up is Southern spot The Smoke Shack, which offers barbecue and sandwiches, situated at 3714 Broadway With four stars out of 1,064 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for meat sold by the pound and on sandwiches, along with sides like mac & cheese and seasoned fries. (Check out the entire menu here.)

3. 09 Midtown Bistro

Photo: ai o./Yelp

Bar 09 Midtown Bistro, which offers salads and sandwiches, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3615 Broadway St., Suite 4, five stars out of 40 reviews.

The eatery offers many deil staples, from soups to paninis to burgers. The menu also includes appetizers like chicken wings, fries and quesadillas. On weekends, look for crepes and breakfast burritos on the menu.

