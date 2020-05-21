Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1010 S. Flores St. (King William)

Listed at $1,310/month, this 1,047-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1010 S. Flores St.

In the unit, you can anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

5803 Utsa Blvd.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment over at 5803 Utsa Blvd. It's also listed for $1,310/month for its 1,301 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

2600 N.W. Loop 410 (Dellview Area)

Here's a 1,044-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2600 N.W. Loop 410 that's going for $1,315/month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building boasts garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

11788 Culebra Road

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 11788 Culebra Road. It's listed for $1,319/month.

Building amenities include garage parking. In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

6611 Arancione Ave.

Located at 6611 Arancione Ave., here's a 1,216-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,320/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

