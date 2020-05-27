Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

25042 Interstate 10

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 25042 Interstate 10. It's also listed for $1,203/month for its 723 square feet.

The building has garage parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable and is somewhat bikeable.

5114 Medical Drive

Next, listed at $1,204/month, this 808-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5114 Medical Drive.

The apartment has a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a gym and secured entry. Pet owners, rejoice: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

17803 La Cantera Terrace (Forest Crest)

Then, there's this 877-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 17803 La Cantera Terrace that's going for $1,205/month.

You can expect a hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances in the residence. The building has a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5623 Hamilton Wolfe Drive

Finally, check out this 1,185-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5623 Hamilton Wolfe Drive. It's listed for $1,206/month.

The building features a swimming pool, a business center and a gym. In the apartment, you'll see hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

