Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in San Antonio with a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

16735 La Cantera Parkway

Listed at $2,016/month, this 1,434-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 16735 La Cantera Parkway.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

18211 Bulverde Road

Here's a 1,619-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 18211 Bulverde Road that's going for $2,020/month.

The unit features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. The property is dog-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

7926 Creek Trail St. (Braun Station West)

Located at 7926 Creek Trail St., here's a 2,113-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's listed for $2,040/month.

In the unit, you'll see a deck, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. The building offers outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

