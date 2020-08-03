Official Contest Rules: ‘Texas Eats’ Backyard BBQ Battle Cookoff

General. By entering the Texas Eats Backyard BBQ Battle Contest (“Contest”) brought to you by KSAT12 (“Sponsor”) and Ricky Ortiz of Holy Smoke BBQ & Taquitos (the “Co-Sponsor”), the Entrant acknowledges and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules (“Official Rules”). Void where prohibited. By entering the Contest, Entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, and agree to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsor, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any may result in disqualification from the Contest.

Eligibility. The Contest is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older and reside within Sponsor’s local viewing area. Employees of Sponsor, Co-Sponsor and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees are not eligible to enter.

How To Enter. The Contest begins at 4:30 p.m. CT on Monday, August 3, 2020, and ends on August 21, 2020, at the conclusion of Contest filming (“Contest Period”). The Contest entry period begins at 4:30 p.m. CT on August 3, 2020, and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 12, 2020 (“Entry Period”). Entrants must submit a video with a run time no longer than 30 seconds explaining why entrant’s barbecue is the best in San Antonio (“Entry Video”). Entry Video must be in compatible video format 3gp, asf, avi, divx, dv, flv, mkv, mov, mp4, mpg, mpeg, mpeg-ps, ts, mxf, ogg, ogv, or wmv. Entry Video file size may not exceed 500MB. Entry Video must be original, of Entrant’s own style and creation. Entry Video must not have been entered in any other competition or violate the rights of other parties. Entry Video must not include third party trademarks, logos, insignia, location signage, photographs, artwork, or sculptures. Any Entry Video music must be originally written, performed and produced by the entrant and must be available to publicize and broadcast on a license-free, no compensation basis. Entry Video may not include third parties, including but not limited to minors, celebrities and friends who have not expressly authorized entrants to display their image, likeness or voice in any submitted video or otherwise use such image, likeness or voice in accordance with these Official Rules. By submitting the Entry Video, Entrant assigns and transfers to Sponsor all rights, title and interest to the Entry Video. To enter the Contest, visit https://www.ksat.com/contests/ (“Website”) and accurately complete the Contest form with your first and last name, telephone number, zip code, city, state, email address and submit your Entry Video (“Entry”) through video upload portal on said form. A confirmation email will be sent to the email address included in the Entry. All Entries are subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

Entrants must be the registered subscriber of the e-mail and telephone account included in the Entry. Limit one Entry per person and per email address during the Entry Period. Additional Entries made in violation of Entry limit will be void. Entries that are incomplete, inaccurate, illegible or corrupted are void. All Entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged except as provided in these Official Rules.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entries it believes to be false or fraudulent. Entry Videos may not contain content deemed by Sponsor to be lewd, sexually suggestive, racist, bigoted, hateful, prejudicial, harassing or otherwise inconsistent with the spirit and image of the Sponsor and/or the Contest. The Sponsor will disqualify any Entry that violates entry requirements.

Selection of Winners. Provided Sponsor receives at least four (4) eligible Entries during the Entry Period, the Contest will proceed to the competition phase (“Competition Phase”). If Sponsor receives fewer than four (4) eligible Entries, Sponsor reserves the right to cancel the Competition Phase upon reasonable notice posted to the Website. Sponsor will launch the Competition Phase after the Entry Period has concluded. At the beginning of the Competition Phase, Sponsor’s judging panel shall judge each Entry by assigning 1-10 points for each of the following criteria: (1) food presentation and (2) personality (“Entry Video Score”). All judging panel scoring and deliberations at this phase are confidential with the exception of the Entry Video Score. The entrants submitting the four (4) Entries with the highest combined Entry Video Score shall be eligible to participate in Competition during the week of August 17, 2020 (“Finalists”). The Competition will take place in the Sponsor’s parking lot at 1408 N. St. Mary’s St., San Antonio, Texas 78215. Finalists will be responsible for their own transportation to the Competition site. The Competition shall include one daily barbecue competition round (“Round”) on each of four days between August 17, 2020 through August 21, 2020 (“Competition Period”). Each Finalist shall be permitted up to four (4) hours to prepare and present their items for each Round. Sponsor’s time clock shall be the official time clock of the Contest. By participating in the Competition Phase, Finalists agree to be filmed by Sponsor for at least six (6) and up to eight (8) hours at Sponsor’s discretion on each day during the Competition Period. The dishes for each round shall be as follows:

Date | Round | Dish

August 17, 2020 | 1 | Dino beef ribs/baby back pork ribs

August 18, 2020 | 2 | Whole Roasted Chicken

August 19, 2020 | 3 | Turkey Legs

August 20, 2020 | 4 | Brisket Burnt Ends

August 21, 2020 [Reserved]

Each Finalist will be designated a Competition station at the Competition site. Each Competition station will be distanced in accordance with CDC guidelines. Face coverings for the nose and mouth must be worn by every person present at the Competition. Sponsor shall be provided with protective gloves and masks. All judges will be distanced at least 6 feet apart. Finalists and Competition Guests may be required to accurately complete a COVID Questionnaire before entering the Competition site. Each Finalist shall be permitted to bring one family member over the age of 18 from their household (“Guest”) to assist at their Competition station. No other guests will be permitted. Each Competition station will be equipped with canopy. Sponsor shall stock each Finalist’s Competition station with a table, smoker, wood (for smoking) and the designated Round meat. Finalists must provide their own cutlery, seasonings (including rubs, spices, salt, pepper) sauces (must be homemade) towels, gloves, cutting boards, presentation elements including plates, garnishes and ingredients to make side dishes.. Finalists may pre-make homemade sauces, spices and rubs and bring them to the Competition site or prepare them during the Competition. Garnishes and side dishes are not required and will not be considered by the judges in connection with awarding any Finalist’s Meal Score. Any additional items must be approved in advance by Sponsor. In the event of inclement weather or other circumstances that, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, preclude Finalists from completing a Round on the designated day, Sponsor reserves the right to reschedule a Round during the Competition Period.

At the conclusion of each Round, a panel of three judges shall each judge each Finalist’s dish and side dish(es) (“Meal”) by assigning 1-10 points for each of the following criteria: (1) presentation (2) execution and (3) flavor (“Meal Score”). All judging panel scoring and deliberations at this phase are confidential with the exception of the Meal Score. The Finalist with the highest total combined Meal Scores for the Round shall be selected as the Round winner. The Finalist with the highest total combined Meal Scores for all Rounds (“Total Score”) shall be selected as the potential Competition Winner, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. In the event of a tie among two or more Total Scores, Sponsor shall conduct a tie-breaker Round for all tied Finalists. The tie-breaker round dish will be a smoked jalapeno popper. Scoring for the tie-breaker Round shall be the same as scoring for other Rounds. Finalists must immediately execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release upon Sponsor’s request. Contest Winner may also be required to execute a prize acceptance form upon winner notification. If a Contest Winner fails to comply, any prize will be forfeited and an alternate potential winner may be selected.

Prize (1). Professional smoker provided courtesy of Ricky Ortiz of Holy Smoke BBQ & Taquitos. Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of prize: $5000. ARV of all prizes: $5000. Sponsor will arrange for prize to be delivered to the winner’s home address. Please allow at least 6-8 weeks for delivery. Sponsor not responsible for loss, delay or damage in shipping. Winner is responsible for arranging to accept delivery of prize. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. In no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are listed in these Official Rules. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. The winner may be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 for receipt of the prize. Winner will be issued an IRS 1099 form for the value of the prize.

Disclaimer and Representations. Entrants assume all liability for any injuries or damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the Contest and (for Contest Winner) acceptance and/or use of any prize. By participating in the Contest, Entrants release Sponsor and Co-Sponsor and each of their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents, and employees (“Releasees”) , from any liability related to, or arising from, participation in the Contest and (for Contest Winner), acceptance or use of any prize. Releasees are not responsible for: the failure of any Entry to be received by Sponsor due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical difficulties that may prevent the Sponsor from receiving any Entry submission; Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or damaged; any injury or damage to the Entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest; or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of Entry information, errors in any promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules The Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the Entry process or the operation of the Sponsor’s website, or any aspect of the Contest. Failure to comply with these Official Rules may result in disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize. All decisions of the Sponsor with respect to the Contest are final.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of public health risk, prolonged inclement weather, technological failures, tampering, unauthorized intervention. The Sponsor reserves the right to amend these Official Rules, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sponsor, any event related to the Contest or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, canceled or has a change of venue, the Sponsor reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the Contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner's name, home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity without additional compensation. The winner's name and city of residence will be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the contest on ksat.com, you are deemed to agree to KSAT12′s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Winner List. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the contest period to Sponsor at 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215, Attn: Contest Winner List, or request it online at https://www.ksat.com/station/2019/11/06/contact-us... sure to specify the name of the contest for which you are requesting the list of winner(s).