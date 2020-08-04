Did you master a new recipe in quarantine? Tell us about it!

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

We all had to get creative at the beginning of quarantine when restaurants and bars suddenly closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and, for some people, that meant going from a newbie in the kitchen to mastering recipes.

It wasn’t just new dinners people were trying out.

Baking became huge during quarantine, with people making banana bread and cakes (because this is the easiest stuff to make) to trying some more challenging recipes, like for homemade bread and pies.

So, if you tried a new recipe (or maybe even a few) and you’re super proud of the outcome, tell us about it!

Where did you get the recipe? Did your family like it? Did you make it again? Do you have a new love for cooking and baking?

Share a photo of what you made and it might even show up in a future Something Good segment. Thank you!

