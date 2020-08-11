Back-to-school community gallery 2020

Are you ready for the new school year?

While this school year may look different as most kids in our area are starting with virtual-only learning, it doesn’t mean parents have to abandon the tradition of taking first-day-of-school photos.

If you are a teacher, we would also like to see photos of your classroom set up!

Click here to submit a photo if the gallery form is not loading on your browser.

