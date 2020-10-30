Clean Surgical Air Sweepstakes

SAN ANTONIO – Do you have bad allergies at home or in the office?

South Texas Solar Systems is teaming up with Clean Surgical Air to give one lucky entrant one Jade Air Purifier system.

The Jade Air Purifier removes harmful toxins, pollutants and airborne microbial contamination, minimizes facility odors, protects electronic and digital equipment from harmful dust build-up and has a whisper-quiet operation.

To enter the sweepstakes, just fill out the form listed below or click here to access the sweepstakes link.