34th annual Light the Way offers guests a new drive-thru experience

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a San Antonio tradition, and this year the University of the Incarnate Word’s Light the Way is taking on a whole new look for 2020.

“As everyone knows, things have changed this year, but we are fortunate enough that with the help of our sponsor HEB, we will be able to host Light the Way in a drive-thru format,” said a representative for UIW.

You will be able to celebrate the 34th annual Light the Way Holiday Drive presented by H-E-B from the comfort of your own sleigh (vehicle).

Tickets sold out for the Light the Way Holiday Drive which is being held this weekend, but the holiday lights will be lit through Jan. 6, and guests will be able to drive through campus starting Dec. 23.

For those going to the free interactive event this Friday through Sunday, guests can expect to take a festive drive from the comfort of their own car through campus to see lights, listen to music and maybe see a few surprise guests like Santa Claus and the University of Incarnate Word mascot Red the Cardinal.

For a map of the drive-thru route, click or tap here.