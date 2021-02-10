KSAT to air ‘Family Value: Representation, Identity and Diversity of the African-American Family’ on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m.

In the observance of Black History Month, The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM), in partnership with KSAT 12, will air the special “Family Value: Representation, Identity and Diversity of the African-American Family.”

“Family Value: Representation, Identity and Diversity of the African-American Family,” will air on KSAT 12 Saturday, February 27th at 6 p.m. CST. You can watch the special on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, KSAT’s mobile phone app and KSAT-TV, our free streaming service available on most smart TVs and Hulu.

Narrated by Dr. Keeley H. Petty and produced by SAAACAM, TAANTV and Lisa Jackson Productions, the special documents, over several generations, the lives of four prominent African-American families in San Antonio, Texas.

SAACAM was founded in 2017 as a nonprofit aiming to uncover a legacy of Black Americans that reaches back to the early days of the Spanish colonists and Texas Republic. The organization’s stated goal is “to reclaim San Antonio’s Black history by empowering individuals to curate their own archives and cultivate a community-driven museum of digitized, audiovisual exhibits.”

KSAT 12 is excited to bring this important discussion to viewers throughout South Texas.

“This is such a fitting conversation to have with February being Black History Month,” said KSAT12 VP/GM Phil Lane. “We should all be looking to our friends and neighbors to better understand the representation and diversity of the African-American family. We’re proud of the work SAAACAM is doing to bring this awareness and understanding to our community.”

SAAACAM will celebrate and honor the legacy of the African-American family across digital and social platforms using the hashtags #FamilyValue #SAAACAM.

Be sure to tune in on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. or watch the livestream online. It will be available on-demand in this article and on YouTube after it airs.

