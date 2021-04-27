KSAT viewers show off their furry friends

Let’s face it, pets just make our lives better.

We wanted to celebrate your cute, furry friends, so on our social media pages we asked for your favorite picture of your pet. We received so many submissions that we wanted to highlight some of our favorites.

Don’t feel bad if you missed the opportunity, you can still submit photos of your animal friends here and we could use them during our newscast or in future web articles.

javi-tts This cool cat is Ninja. 0

msjosiemm Happy national dog day from us to your 0

CathiPet Happy National Pet Day to Fagan, Fynn, Whisp and Sprout! 0

alexp0898 Happy National Pet day from Lola 1