KSAT viewers show off their furry friends

Let’s face it, pets just make our lives better.
We wanted to celebrate your cute, furry friends, so on our social media pages we asked for your favorite picture of your pet. We received so many submissions that we wanted to highlight some of our favorites.
Don’t feel bad if you missed the opportunity, you can still submit photos of your animal friends here and we could use them during our newscast or in future web articles.
javi-tts
This cool cat is Ninja.
0
0
Leakey
msjosiemm
Happy national dog day from us to your
0
0
San Antonio
CathiPet
Happy National Pet Day to Fagan, Fynn, Whisp and Sprout!
0
0
San Antonio
alexp0898
Happy National Pet day from Lola
1
0
Universal City