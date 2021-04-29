Help us report: What’s an experience you’ve had with police that stands out in your mind?

The newest members of the New York City Police Department attend their police academy graduation ceremony.

These past few years especially, there has been more and more national conversation when it comes to topics like police, criminal justice and safety.

We’re working on a series of stories around what does and doesn’t work when it comes to our communities and policing. And we want to hear from you.

Please share with us an interaction you’ve had with law enforcement.

We want to hear anything and everything -- positive, negative, maybe even funny; memorable for any reason. No response is too big or too small.

And if you’d consider leaving a story, below, we’d love to read what you have to say.

We’d like to position your stories at the center of this new initiative.

Loading…

Thank you for contributing to the conversation.